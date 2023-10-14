Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,230.00 to $2,280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,141.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,781.48 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,344.05 and a twelve month high of $2,175.01. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,879.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,946.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,165 shares of company stock worth $6,024,185. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

