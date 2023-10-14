Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.2 %

KMI opened at $17.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

