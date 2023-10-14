Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 724 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $14,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH opened at $92.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.33. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $118.16. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXRH. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.76.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total transaction of $217,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,564. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

