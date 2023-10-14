Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $14.67 Million Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.17% of TopBuild worth $14,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TopBuild by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in TopBuild by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in TopBuild by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in TopBuild by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total value of $1,357,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,278,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.88, for a total transaction of $230,378.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,497.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total value of $1,357,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,278,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,881 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Stock Performance

BLD opened at $237.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.62. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.66 and a 52-week high of $307.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.29 and its 200-day moving average is $246.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price target on TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.10.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

