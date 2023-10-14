Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,881 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $16,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 681.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $375,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,637.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,613 shares of company stock worth $1,624,730. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:EXP opened at $164.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $110.25 and a one year high of $195.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.63.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $601.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 21.82%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

