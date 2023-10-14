Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,764 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $26,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG opened at $107.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.33. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.14 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.50%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPG

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.