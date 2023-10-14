Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,440 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.7% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the second quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 330.8% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $200.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $186.82 and a 52 week high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

