Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,089 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,915 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 178.1% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 66.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of F opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.