Independent Advisor Alliance Has $2.59 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,010,307,000 after purchasing an additional 83,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,374,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,552,000 after purchasing an additional 79,487 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,284,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,032,000 after purchasing an additional 43,493 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 364.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,650,000 after purchasing an additional 996,949 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $772.00 to $732.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $749.20.

ASML stock opened at $599.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $628.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $667.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $378.60 and a twelve month high of $771.98. The company has a market capitalization of $236.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $1.6281 dividend. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

