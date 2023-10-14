Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,952 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 82.3% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 10,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth $650,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 125.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 322,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,738,000 after buying an additional 179,385 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 444.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $73.75 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.12 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.54.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $143.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

DSGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stephens raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

