Independent Advisor Alliance Has $3.64 Million Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.37. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

