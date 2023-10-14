The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Increased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in TJX Companies by 98,557.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,418,977,000 after buying an additional 16,718,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $408,331,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE TJX opened at $88.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $93.78.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

