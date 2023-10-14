Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $133,000 Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 665.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. NYL Investors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 4,413,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,425,000 after buying an additional 1,801,300 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,983,000 after buying an additional 725,272 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,438,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,943,000 after buying an additional 582,040 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,580,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYG opened at $72.75 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $77.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

