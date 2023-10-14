Crewe Advisors LLC Buys 75 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 90.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the first quarter worth $8,834,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 151.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the first quarter worth $590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 240.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in monday.com by 6,322.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,472,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

monday.com Trading Down 3.1 %

MNDY opened at $140.08 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $189.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -140.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.85.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.25 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.