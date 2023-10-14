Crewe Advisors LLC Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,306,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $135.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.47 and a 200-day moving average of $100.85. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.21 and a 1-year high of $141.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 5.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total transaction of $1,003,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,567.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $8,089,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,025,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $273,095,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,247 shares of company stock worth $23,258,517 in the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

