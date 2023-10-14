Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,098,543,000 after purchasing an additional 45,145,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,775,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,831,920,000 after purchasing an additional 323,518 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,427,819 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,612,567,000 after purchasing an additional 101,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $603,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,572 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $377.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $382.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.58. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.28 and a 1 year high of $406.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Citigroup set a $450.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HSBC began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.93.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

