Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Markel Group by 99,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,172,119,000 after buying an additional 45,625,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Markel Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,879,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Markel Group by 521.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after buying an additional 445,182 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Markel Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 471,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $602,504,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total transaction of $153,663.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total transaction of $153,663.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,468.01, for a total transaction of $510,867.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,273,320.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,305 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,616.67.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MKL opened at $1,496.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,490.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,402.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.76. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,109.00 and a 12 month high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.17 by $3.26. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

