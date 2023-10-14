Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth $207,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 38,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

XBI opened at $69.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.84. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $68.31 and a twelve month high of $92.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

