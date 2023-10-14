Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.77.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $257.88 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

