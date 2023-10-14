New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $28.85 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,857 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $28,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $129.11 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.37 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.42.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

