Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,806 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of S&P Global worth $88,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.14.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $363.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $381.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.23. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.12 and a twelve month high of $428.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $115.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total transaction of $83,342.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,259.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total transaction of $83,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,259.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,057 shares of company stock worth $8,235,856. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

