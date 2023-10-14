Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $812,000 Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $265.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.17. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.87 million. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.22.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

