Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 119 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $113,595.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,500.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $113,595.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,500.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $304,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,482 shares of company stock valued at $768,152 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $224.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.59 and a 200 day moving average of $213.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.77%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.12%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

