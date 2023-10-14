Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 737 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKTX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In other news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon purchased 4,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MKTX

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $238.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.76. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.01 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.