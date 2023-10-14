Crewe Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 252.7% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 284.9% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 94.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL opened at $22.67 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $911.33 million, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

