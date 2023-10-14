Crewe Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 26.2% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,566 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 16.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,963 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 39,142.3% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 20,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a PE ratio of -197.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

