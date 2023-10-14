Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 85 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,156,441,000 after purchasing an additional 40,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,351,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,620,000 after purchasing an additional 196,859 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 16.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,065,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,872,000 after acquiring an additional 295,026 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,104 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $256.22 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $301.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.11.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Further Reading

