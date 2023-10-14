Crewe Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

IVE opened at $153.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.77 and a twelve month high of $167.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.22.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

