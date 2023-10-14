Crewe Advisors LLC Trims Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.28. The stock has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.38 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.32.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

