Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 96 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $106.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.15 and its 200 day moving average is $112.65. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.13 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

