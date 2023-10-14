Crewe Advisors LLC Has $147,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3,387.6% during the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 356,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 346,488 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 89.9% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $140.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.22.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.