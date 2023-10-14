Crewe Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348,916 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AstraZeneca by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,194 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AstraZeneca by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,179,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,574,000 after acquiring an additional 499,916 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,743,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,888,000 after acquiring an additional 41,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN stock opened at $67.33 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

