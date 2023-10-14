DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,325 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $849,043,000 after buying an additional 644,609 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,168.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 428,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 99.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 539,800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after buying an additional 268,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 679,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $81,691,000 after buying an additional 188,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 83.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 333,842 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $45,983,000 after buying an additional 151,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.17.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandeep Mathrani acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $107.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.01 and a 52-week high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

