Private Trust Co. NA Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.09 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

