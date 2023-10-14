Private Trust Co. NA Has $752,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 198,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $80.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.94 and its 200-day moving average is $81.36. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2091 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

