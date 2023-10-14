Private Trust Co. NA Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,443 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 601.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,544,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,036 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 97.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,306,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,073,000 after buying an additional 1,137,286 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.09 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.14.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.