Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $85.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.66 and a 1 year high of $86.72.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.87%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

