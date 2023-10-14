Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $632,731.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,804,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,380 shares of company stock worth $5,468,510. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE IRM opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

