Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 274.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,810,000 after buying an additional 1,779,574 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 594.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,976,000 after buying an additional 1,545,731 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after buying an additional 1,070,472 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,381,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,340,000 after buying an additional 746,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $3,948,668.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,163,110.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,314 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total value of $898,491.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,378.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $3,948,668.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,163,110.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,908 shares of company stock valued at $29,544,591. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DRI. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.14.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI stock opened at $134.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.45. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.81 and a 52 week high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

