Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $920,000 Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLED. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Universal Display by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,100.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,340.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLED. Bank of America raised their price target on Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OLED

Universal Display Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $160.41 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $89.52 and a 12-month high of $166.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.60.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.