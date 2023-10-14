Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 61.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,956 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in United Rentals by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $433.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $456.13 and a 200 day moving average of $415.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $271.05 and a one year high of $492.33.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

