Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 47.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,742,992,000 after buying an additional 10,564,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after buying an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,218,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,190,377,000 after buying an additional 1,537,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $902,309,000 after buying an additional 47,956 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,631 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $141.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.75.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

