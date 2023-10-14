PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Boosted by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $220.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.17 and a 200-day moving average of $182.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.85.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

