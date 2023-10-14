American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,960 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in American Express by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after buying an additional 75,821 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in American Express by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $151.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a one year low of $132.21 and a one year high of $182.15.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

