Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $104.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.25, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.74 and a twelve month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

