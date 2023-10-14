HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Holdings Cut by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,772 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 9,094 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in HP by 83.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in HP in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $27,784,063.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $27,784,063.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,461,344 shares of company stock worth $388,367,025. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

HP Price Performance

HP stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

