New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 808,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 47,977 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $23,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,334 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 3.9 %

WBA stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.