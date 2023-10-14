New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $28.11 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 396,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $28,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. Barclays began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.17.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ES opened at $55.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $53.10 and a one year high of $87.71. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.