Virtu Financial LLC Has $788,000 Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Repligen by 79.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,493,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,454,000 after buying an additional 662,807 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Repligen during the first quarter worth $80,212,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $76,155,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Repligen during the first quarter worth $67,008,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 267.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 277,271 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Stock Down 1.3 %

RGEN opened at $152.74 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $134.64 and a twelve month high of $212.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Repligen had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

View Our Latest Report on Repligen

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,351,532.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.