Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,255 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Entergy worth $23,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 1,019.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at $30,598,160,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1,167.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $93.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $120.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.16.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Entergy from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

